Saif bin Zayed, Israeli Minister of Public Security hold virtual meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) A virtual meeting was held on Wednesday via zoom between H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and his Israeli counterpart Minister of Public Security, Amir Ohana, in order to step up cooperation between the two countries and activate the Abraham Accord.

In their conversation, Sheikh Saif and Ohana discussed common projects, technological innovation projects and programmes related to combating transnational crimes, as well as other development projects related to civil defence.

Both sides stressed the importance of promoting economic and tourist sectors in their countries through the development of common services of security and safety for their respective communities.

The two parties agreed on forming a joint team to work on the specifics of the projects and programmes in preparation for a future launch.