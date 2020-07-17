Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business Incubators and Accelerators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Chairman of the Social Solidarity Fund at the Ministry of Interior, launched on Thursday the Fazaa Center for Business Incubators and Accelerators. The pioneering project provides logistical support, training, qualification, studies and consultancies for Emirati entrepreneurs.

The announcement came on the sidelines of Sheikh Saif’s inauguration of Fazaa Stores in Al Ain as part of a chain of stores opened across the country.

The Fazaa Center for Business Incubators and Accelerators encourages to stimulate the leadership of ambitious Emirati youth in the field of business, enabling them to establish their projects and benefit from the distinguished services that allow them to overcome the challenges of managing, financing and marketing entrepreneurial business ventures.

The center comes within the vision of the UAE government in encouraging young people to achieve and manage their innovative ideas as startups to enter the field of entrepreneurship.

The opening was attended by Suhail bin Nakhira Al-Afari, Member of the Federal National Council and Major General Salem Ali Mubarak Al-Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support Services and Lt. Col. Ahmed Bouharoun Al-Shamsi, Director General of the Social Solidarity Fund at the Ministry of Interior, and Managing Director of Fazaa.

Lt. Col. Ahmed Bouharoun Al-Shamsi assured that the Fund’s initiatives are continuous and this center comes at an important time within direct solutions to support the capabilities of Emirati entrepreneurs, especially the young group of them, to continue and grow their business and overcome the negative repercussions due to the Corona pandemic.

He added that the new center will also support the Emirati young traders by providing everything necessary to enhance the continuity and growth of their business.