Saif bin Zayed launches ‘Positive Customer’ application

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, launched the "Positive Customer" application, which aims to strengthen the community’s role in positive participation.

The application also aims to evaluate and develop the services of the Ministry of Interior, which is one of its smart initiatives and projects, and is part of its efforts to design the services of the next fifty years.

The application enables customers to share their ideas and opinions on the services provided by the ministry, which will help it understand the future needs of users and improve the standards of employees and customers in the areas of public health and safety, especially in light of the precautionary measures adopted by the country to limit the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Brigadier Nasser Khadim Al Kaabi, Head of the Customer Happiness Department, said that the ministry always aims to involve the entire community in designing and developing its services, as it appreciates the numerous skills and knowledge of all segments of the community, with their different cultures and nationalities, which will help the ministry achieve its strategic objectives.

Al Kaabi added that the public can download the application through a link on the ministry’s application, "moiuae," or they can download it directly from the app store by searching for "Positive Customer."