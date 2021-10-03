Saif bin Zayed leads funeral escort of Martyr Nasser al Rashidi in Al Ain

(@FahadShabbir)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, lead the funeral escort of the martyr who fell while on duty serving the nation pilot Lt Nasser Mohammed al Rashidi.

Al Rashdi lost his life yesterday with 3 fellow soldiers when their assistance plane crashed while on a humanitarian mission.

While offering the funeral prayer at Martyr Omar Al Meqbali Mosque at Um Ghafah Area, Sheikh Saif offered his condolences to the family of the martyr.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.