Saif Bin Zayed Leads UAE Delegation To 38th Meeting Of GCC Interior Ministers

Sun 14th November 2021 | 10:45 PM

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, headed the UAE delegation taking part in the 38th meeting of GCC Interior Ministers in the Kingdom of Bahrain on Sunday.

Sheikh Saif arrived today in Bahrain where he was welcomed by General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Minister of Interior, and Dr. Nayef Falah Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the GCC, and a number of officials.

Ministers of Interior of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf discussed a number of issues related to strengthening Gulf security and the existing projects in order to enhance these efforts to advance the joint Gulf security cooperation process in the GCC states, and the importance of the joint tactical exercise of the security services in the GCC states, coded "Arab Gulf Security 3".

The discussions covered also avenues for ensuring technical security linkages between GCC states, and a number of other technical issues.

In the meantime, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, signed an MoU between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain to step up cooperation and exchange expertise between the two nations, especially in areas of cyber security and ways to combat cybercrime.

The MoU aims to develop the capabilities of the two countries in combating cyber attacks and enhancing cybersecurity and ways to mitigate their adverse effects. It also enhances internet security through the exchange of experiences, best practices, information, data and training courses.

