Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior Ministers

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Tunisian President Kais Saied received H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, along with Arab Interior Ministers at Carthage Palace on the occasion of their participation in the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in the Tunisian capital.

His Highness conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Tunisian President, expressing his appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed led the UAE delegation to the session, which brought together Interior Ministers from across the Arab world, along with senior security officials.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the League of Arab States, the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol), the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, and the Arab Police sports Association. The Minister of Interior of Portugal also participated, underscoring the importance of police cooperation between the European Union and the Arab world.

Discussions focused on key security initiatives, including the draft of the 11th phase plan for the Arab strategy to combat illicit drug use and psychotropic substances, the 7th phase plan for the Arab civil protection (civil defence) strategy, and the 2nd phase plan for the Arab strategy to combat cybercrime.

The agenda also featured a review of the Secretary-General’s report on the activities of the General Secretariat between the 41st and 42nd sessions, as well as the report of the President of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences. Additionally, the Council examined recommendations from conferences and meetings held under the General Secretariat in 2024 and assessed the outcomes of joint meetings with Arab and international organisations, along with other priority topics.

Upon his arrival in Tunisia, Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan was welcomed by Khaled Al-Nouri, Minister of Interior of Tunisia; Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Koman, Secretary-General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council; Dr. Iman Ahmed Al-Salami, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia; and several senior officials.