Saif bin Zayed, Mansour bin Zayed offer condolences on death of Khalifa bin Salman

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2020) MANAMA, 14th November 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, headed a UAE delegation to offer condolences on the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

During their meeting with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama today, Sheikh Saif and Sheikh Mansour conveyed condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

They prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless his soul with mercy in Paradise and grant Al Khalifa and the people of Bahrain patience and fortitude.

Prince Salman thanked the UAE delegation for the noble brotherly feelings.

The delegation members included Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Director of Presidential Protocol at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.