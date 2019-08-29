Saif bin Zayed, Mayor of Moscow discuss bolstering relations

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met Thursday here Sergey Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow on the sidelines of the launch of the 3rd Aqdar World Summit in Moscow.

They discussed a number of topics of mutual interest, and highlighted the importance of convening the Aqdar Summit in the Russian capital Moscow, as well as the active Russian participation in the previous Summit, which reflects the deep and distinct relationships of the two friendly nations.

The meeting also shed light on several topics related to technology, Artificial Intelligence, education, culture, as well as means of benefitting from the expertise of both sides in promoting mutual work.

Attending the meeting were Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmad bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority at the UAE Armed Forces General Command; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the Minister of Education; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mehairi, Minister of State for food Security; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences; Dr.

Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency; Maadhad Hareb Mughair Al Khaili, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation; and Brigadier Mohammed Hamid Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Office of His Highness the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; along with a number of UAE Ministry of Interior officers.