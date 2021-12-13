Saif bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister of Internal Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has met with Bledar Çuçi, Albanian Minister of Internal Affairs, on the sidelines of the Etihad Grand Prix Formula 1, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The meeting touched on cooperation between the UAE and Albania, and means to enhance cooperation in police and security.

During the meeting, the two sides also highlighted the importance of regional and international competitions and events in bringing together peoples and promoting international meetings.