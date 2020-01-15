UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Meets Algerian Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Saif bin Zayed meets Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, Sabri Boukadoum, at the ministry.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation in the security and policing domains and ways to enhance the existing ties between the two fraternal countries.

