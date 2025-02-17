Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Lieutenant General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in Tunisia.

The meeting focused on strengthening the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the UAE and Bahrain and exploring ways to enhance cooperation. The two sides also exchanged views on advancing coordination and joint Arab action, emphasising its importance in achieving common interests, supporting sustainable development, and fostering prosperity for Arab nations and their peoples.