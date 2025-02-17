Saif Bin Zayed Meets Egyptian Interior Minister In Tunisia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 12:45 AM
TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Major General Mahmoud Tawfik, Minister of Interior of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in Tunisia.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Egypt, emphasising the importance of enhancing coordination and joint Arab efforts to strengthen regional security. They also stressed the need to sustain and expand Arab cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by the current regional landscape.
