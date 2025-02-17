Open Menu

Saif Bin Zayed Meets Egyptian Interior Minister In Tunisia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 12:45 AM

Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Major General Mahmoud Tawfik, Minister of Interior of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in Tunisia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Egypt, emphasising the importance of enhancing coordination and joint Arab efforts to strengthen regional security. They also stressed the need to sustain and expand Arab cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by the current regional landscape.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Egypt UAE Tunisia Arab

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defe ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia

6 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia

6 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia

21 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of I ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of Interior in Tunisia

21 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Represe ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Representative to Arab League in Tuni ..

21 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Jordanian Interior Minister i ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Jordanian Interior Minister in Tunisia

36 minutes ago
Dubai’s strategic vision for global business lea ..

Dubai’s strategic vision for global business leadership showcased at ‘Dubai ..

36 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 explores key ..

International Defence Conference 2025 explores key challenges, opportunities in ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Champ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race at ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging ..

UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging Market Economies

2 hours ago
 Bahrain's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Mus ..

Bahrain's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muslim Council of Elders discuss ..

2 hours ago
 Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed i ..

Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East