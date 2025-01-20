Open Menu

Saif Bin Zayed Meets French Minister Of Justice

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Saif bin Zayed meets French Minister of Justice

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met with Gérald Darmanin, Minister of Justice of the French Republic.

The meeting reviewed the long-standing cooperation and friendship ties between the two friendly countries and the commitment of their leadership to further enhance these relations. Discussions also focused on ways to strengthen cooperation in judicial, security, and policing fields, as well as combating organised crime.

Both sides emphasised their shared commitment to opening new horizons for fruitful and constructive cooperation that serves the interests of both nations and supports international efforts to promote global peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoun Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police; and several officers from the Ministry of Interior.

The meeting also included the presence of Nicolas Niemtchinow, French Ambassador to the UAE; Gilles Friedman, Internal Security Attaché at the French Embassy; Philippe Salomon, Liaison Judge at the Embassy; Grégory Canal, Chief of Staff for the Minister of Justice; Kamal Amrouche, Communications Advisor to the Minister of Justice; and several members of the French delegation accompanying the Minister.

