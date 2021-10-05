Saif bin Zayed meets Israeli Minister of Interior

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met on Monday with Ayelet Shaked, Israeli Minister of Interior, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a number of issues of common interest, especially in the security and police fields, and ways to step up cooperation between the two countries in these fields.