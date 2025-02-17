Saif bin Zayed meets Jordanian Interior Minister in Tunisia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Mazen Al Faraya, Minister of Interior of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in Tunisia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Jordan and explored ways to further enhance cooperation for the benefit of both nations and their peoples. They also emphasised the importance of strengthening joint Arab action based on shared values, interests, and a unified vision, stressing the need for continued collaboration to enhance security and stability across the region.

