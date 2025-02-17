Saif Bin Zayed Meets Jordanian Interior Minister In Tunisia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 12:15 AM
TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Mazen Al Faraya, Minister of Interior of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in Tunisia.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Jordan and explored ways to further enhance cooperation for the benefit of both nations and their peoples. They also emphasised the importance of strengthening joint Arab action based on shared values, interests, and a unified vision, stressing the need for continued collaboration to enhance security and stability across the region.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets Jordanian Interior Minister in Tunisia
Dubai’s strategic vision for global business leadership showcased at ‘Dubai ..
International Defence Conference 2025 explores key challenges, opportunities in ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race at ..
UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging Market Economies
Bahrain's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muslim Council of Elders discuss ..
Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years
AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Jordanian Interior Minister in Tunisia2 minutes ago
-
Dubai’s strategic vision for global business leadership showcased at ‘Dubai Rising’ Conference2 minutes ago
-
International Defence Conference 2025 explores key challenges, opportunities in global defence secto ..47 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race at Al Marmoom Conservat ..1 hour ago
-
UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging Market Economies2 hours ago
-
Bahrain's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muslim Council of Elders discuss preparations for Int ..2 hours ago
-
Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years3 hours ago
-
AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories4 hours ago
-
International Defence Conference 2025 explores global disruptions, defence preparedness5 hours ago
-
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards5 hours ago
-
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 20255 hours ago
-
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip without displacing Palest ..6 hours ago