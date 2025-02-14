Saif Bin Zayed Meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister At WGS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 12:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 13th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.
The discussion focused on stepping up bilateral relations between the UAE and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, particularly in the fields of policing and security cooperation.
The meeting also highlighted the significance of the World Governments Summit as a vital platform that brings together global leaders and governments to address key issues impacting regional and international communities.
