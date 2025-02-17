Saif Bin Zayed Meets Libyan Interior Minister In Tunisia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 01:00 AM
TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Major General Imad Al-Tarabulsi, Acting Libyan Interior Minister, on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, which was held in Tunisia.
H.H. Sheikh Saif discussed with the Libyan Minister ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and discussed a number of topics related to enhancing Arab security cooperation and joint work for the security of societies.
