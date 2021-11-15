Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Interior of Montenegro at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has met with Sergej Sekulovic, Minister of Interior of Montenegro and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance ties between the UAE and Montenegro in the security and policing fields and way to boost ties between the two sides.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and Sekulovic exchanged views on the role of Expo 2020 Dubai to develop global dialogue, convergence of views and achieve communication among the peoples of the world, as an event that promotes for creativity, innovation, human progress and culture.