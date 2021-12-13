Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Public Security of Sri Lanka

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has met with Sarath Weerasekera, Minister of Public Security of Sri Lanka, on the sidelines of the Etihad Airlines Grand Prix Formula 1, in Yas Island, in the capital Abu Dhabi.

The meeting touched on cooperation between the UAE and Sri Lanka, and means to enhance cooperation in police and security.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the final leg of the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi and the role of sports in international rapprochement.