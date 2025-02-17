Open Menu

Saif Bin Zayed Meets Morocco’s Permanent Representative To Arab League In Tunisia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Representative to Arab League in Tunisia

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Mohamed Ait Ali, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, who headed Morocco’s delegation to the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in Tunisia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and Morocco and explored ways to further enhance them. They also reviewed key topics related to strengthening Arab cooperation in addressing regional security challenges.

