Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has held a meeting with Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Advisor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and policing, with the two sides exploring various approaches to combating crime in all its forms, emphasising the need for enhanced international collaboration to ensure safer and more secure communities worldwide.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Chief of Dubai Police; Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police; and several senior officers from the Ministry of Interior.

The Nigerian delegation included Senator Shehu Buba, Member of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence; Senator Abdul Aziz Yari, Member of the Senate and former Governor of Zamfara State; Abdulrahman Usman Lemi, Principal Private Secretary to the National Security Advisor; and other accompanying officials.