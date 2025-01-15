Saif Bin Zayed Meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 12:03 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has held a meeting with Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Advisor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and policing, with the two sides exploring various approaches to combating crime in all its forms, emphasising the need for enhanced international collaboration to ensure safer and more secure communities worldwide.
The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Chief of Dubai Police; Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police; and several senior officers from the Ministry of Interior.
The Nigerian delegation included Senator Shehu Buba, Member of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence; Senator Abdul Aziz Yari, Member of the Senate and former Governor of Zamfara State; Abdulrahman Usman Lemi, Principal Private Secretary to the National Security Advisor; and other accompanying officials.
Recent Stories
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..
Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..
UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..
UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..
UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade policies: Thani Al Zeyou ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sustainable finance init ..1 minute ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor1 minute ago
-
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of UAE President2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative2 minutes ago
-
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale waste-to-hydrogen plant2 minutes ago
-
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 20303 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al Karama3 minutes ago
-
Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from California3 minutes ago
-
Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES Opens in Abu Dhabi3 minutes ago
-
UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strengthening bilateral coop ..3 minutes ago
-
UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment to enhancing trade r ..3 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability certificates for go ..4 minutes ago