Saif Bin Zayed Meets Number Of IDEX's Guests

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) Lt. Gen. H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met on Monday with Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Interior & Coordination of National Government, Dr Fred Matiang’i; the Guinean Minister of Security and Civil Protection, Albert Damantang Camara; and Gilbert Kankonde Malamba, DR Congo's Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Interior, Security and Customary Affairs, on separate meetings on the sidelines of IDEX 2021, currently convening in Abu Dhabi.

H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed al Nahyan discussed with the ministers topics of common interest, and means to enhance cooperation between UAE and their respective countries in the fields of policing and security.

Sheikh Saif also discussed with the three ministers the importance of IDEX in fostering cooperation between countries of the world and in sharing leading experience, applied practices, and techniques used around the world to improve security, in addition to shedding light on the capabilities of national institutions to carry out their vital missions.

