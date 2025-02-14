Open Menu

Saif Bin Zayed Meets Roblox International CEO At WGS

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at WGS

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox International, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saif explored avenues for strengthening collaboration between public and private sector institutions to enhance digital security and safety.

The discussion also focused on fostering advancements in gaming and software development tailored for children and youth, with an emphasis on equipping them with essential digital skills and technical capabilities.

The two sides also exchanged views on the World Governments Summit’s role as a leading global platform for dialogue, emphasising its significance in supporting international government efforts toward sustainable development and fostering the exchange of ideas for the benefit of societies worldwide.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange Dubai David Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthen ..

Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthening trade cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at W ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at WGS

4 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indon ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairma ..

19 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at WGS

19 minutes ago
 12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns pl ..

12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns place in Guinness World Records

34 minutes ago
 WGS 2025: Saif bin Zayed highlights UAE’s unwave ..

WGS 2025: Saif bin Zayed highlights UAE’s unwavering position on its global co ..

1 hour ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of Arab, global leadership, capa ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the core team behin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the core team behind successful hosting of the Wo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE bag 11 medals at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Champio ..

UAE bag 11 medals at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship in Bangkok

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new building for Sharjah ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new building for Sharjah Scout Mission

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment champio ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment champions collaborative action for bo ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba Group

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East