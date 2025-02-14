Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at WGS

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox International, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saif explored avenues for strengthening collaboration between public and private sector institutions to enhance digital security and safety.

The discussion also focused on fostering advancements in gaming and software development tailored for children and youth, with an emphasis on equipping them with essential digital skills and technical capabilities.

The two sides also exchanged views on the World Governments Summit’s role as a leading global platform for dialogue, emphasising its significance in supporting international government efforts toward sustainable development and fostering the exchange of ideas for the benefit of societies worldwide.

