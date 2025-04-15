Saif bin Zayed meets Russian Prosecutor-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met with Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor-General of the Russian Federation, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in policing and security, including the exchange of expertise, experiences, and best practices to support shared strategic objectives and strengthen community safety.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed accompanied the Russian delegation on a tour of the Operations Room for Customer System Monitoring, affiliated with the Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Happiness.

The facility monitors police services provided to the public in line with the highest global standards and serves as an evaluation and monitoring tool for achieving key performance indicators.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation; Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; and a number of Ministry officials.

From the Russian side, the meeting was attended by Timur Zabirov, Russian Ambassador to the UAE, and several senior officials.