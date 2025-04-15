Open Menu

Saif Bin Zayed Meets Russian Prosecutor-General

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Saif bin Zayed meets Russian Prosecutor-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met with Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor-General of the Russian Federation, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in policing and security, including the exchange of expertise, experiences, and best practices to support shared strategic objectives and strengthen community safety.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed accompanied the Russian delegation on a tour of the Operations Room for Customer System Monitoring, affiliated with the Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Happiness.

The facility monitors police services provided to the public in line with the highest global standards and serves as an evaluation and monitoring tool for achieving key performance indicators.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation; Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; and a number of Ministry officials.

From the Russian side, the meeting was attended by Timur Zabirov, Russian Ambassador to the UAE, and several senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Exchange Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Best

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Russian Prosecutor-General

Saif bin Zayed meets Russian Prosecutor-General

5 minutes ago
 Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches strategi ..

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches strategic partnership to advance preci ..

5 minutes ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi recognised as Officer of Order of A ..

Hoor Al Qasimi recognised as Officer of Order of Arts, Letters by France

6 minutes ago
 Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushr ..

Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi until May 6

2 minutes ago
 NA Sub-Committee discusses PEMRA Amendment Bill, c ..

NA Sub-Committee discusses PEMRA Amendment Bill, code of conduct for media

2 minutes ago
 NIRC sentences 3 PIA officers to 6-month prison fo ..

NIRC sentences 3 PIA officers to 6-month prison for not implementing court order

47 seconds ago
PML-N unified like a rock;Tahira Aurangzeb

PML-N unified like a rock;Tahira Aurangzeb

2 minutes ago
 Oil prices relief to be diverted from masses to fu ..

Oil prices relief to be diverted from masses to fund Balochistan projects: PM

2 minutes ago
 Malam Jabba Ski Resort hosts grand dinner to promo ..

Malam Jabba Ski Resort hosts grand dinner to promote skiing, winter tourism in P ..

2 minutes ago
 No new travel restrictions imposed on Pakistan by ..

No new travel restrictions imposed on Pakistan by WHO: NEOC

2 minutes ago
 Six police personnel suspended for inappropriate a ..

Six police personnel suspended for inappropriate attitude

2 minutes ago
 ADJD organises series of specialised training work ..

ADJD organises series of specialised training workshops for justice partners

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East