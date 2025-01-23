Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met in Abu Dhabi with Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Koman, Secretary-General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council.

During the meeting, H.H.

Sheikh Saif and the Secretary-General discussed the latest regional and international developments and their implications for the security landscape in the Arab region.

The two sides reviewed key security challenges and underscored the importance of continuing to enhance joint Arab security cooperation and coordination to ensure a bright future characterised by safety and stability across the Arab world.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, along with several officers from the ministry.