Open Menu

Saif Bin Zayed Meets Secretary-General Of Arab Interior Ministers Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met in Abu Dhabi with Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Koman, Secretary-General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council.

During the meeting, H.H.

Sheikh Saif and the Secretary-General discussed the latest regional and international developments and their implications for the security landscape in the Arab region.

The two sides reviewed key security challenges and underscored the importance of continuing to enhance joint Arab security cooperation and coordination to ensure a bright future characterised by safety and stability across the Arab world.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, along with several officers from the ministry.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Abu Dhabi From Arab

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering pro ..

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health

2 minutes ago
 Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales durin ..

Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024

2 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Int ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council

2 minutes ago
 Global Sultan bin Sulayem highlights vision for de ..

Global Sultan bin Sulayem highlights vision for developing resilient, sustainabl ..

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival concludes inaugural ed ..

Sharjah Literature Festival concludes inaugural edition

18 minutes ago
 Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off January 29 ..

Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off January 29 with 160 exhibitors

32 minutes ago
Asian Taekwondo Open C'ships 2025 kicks off from F ..

Asian Taekwondo Open C'ships 2025 kicks off from Feb 14

22 minutes ago
 Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Shar ..

Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Sharjah

48 minutes ago
 Safe City launches Virtual Blood Bank Donor Regist ..

Safe City launches Virtual Blood Bank Donor Registration Campaign

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier project ..

Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier projects at Acres 2025

1 hour ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global in ..

Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global innovation, inclusive growth wit ..

1 hour ago
 UAE champions global trade innovation at World Eco ..

UAE champions global trade innovation at World Economic Forum in Davos

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East