Saif Bin Zayed Meets The Malaysia Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Saif bin Zayed meets the Malaysia Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, MoI, met on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the delegation accompanying him.

The meeting touched on several joint interests especially related to policing, security, and opportunities to foster cooperation between the two friendly countries in these areas.

Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, Senior MoI officers, and members of the delegation accompanying the Malaysian prime minister attended the meeting.

