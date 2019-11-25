UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Meets UK National Security Advisor

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met, on Sunday, with Sir Mark Sidwell, UK Cabinet Secretary and National Security Advisor, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several key issues of concern in the areas of security and policing, as well as ways of reinforcing the related cooperation between the UAE and the UK.

The meeting was attended by several Ministry of Interior officers, as well as Patrick Moody, UK Ambassador to the UAE, and a delegation accompanying Sidwell.

