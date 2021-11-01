(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday, Dr .Ghada Waly, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The meeting touched on the excellent relations between the UAE and the UN in the policing and security field as well as ways to enhance these relations and experience and knowledge sharing.

Later, H.H. Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed al Nahyan attended the graduation of MoI staff, including female officers who have completed the UNODC Training of Trainers (ToT) programme in presence of Dr Ghada Waly.

These trainings are part of the MoI's strategy to empower human resources, build their capabilities, skills, and talent for developing institutional work based on the concepts of innovation, creativity, the use of innovative energy, and building national cadres in cooperation with the most prestigious training institutions in the world.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr .Ghada Waly said: ''I am honored to speak to you today on the occasion of the graduation of a new batch of employees of the esteemed UAE Ministry of Interior within the framework of the UNODC Training of Trainers Program.'' She also extended her thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Saif bin Zayed for his continuous support for the partnership between the Ministry of Interior and the UNODC.

She also commended the sincere efforts and the pivotal role of the United Arab Emirates in supporting the activities of the office, and the close cooperation between the office and various national authorities, especially the Ministry of Interior, in the areas of combating crime and drugs.

She expressed her pleasure to attend the graduation ceremony of this group of experts, noting that the training of trainers methodology is among the most important elements of the strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates and the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council, being an effective way to enhance institutional and human capabilities in the areas of crime prevention, control and prevention.

The meeting was attended by Maj. Gen. Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Maj. Gen. Salem Ali Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Twair Al Suwaidi, Director General of MoI Federal Drug Control, Ambassador Hamad Alkaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and Hatem Ali, the UNODC GCC Regional Office Representative.