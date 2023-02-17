Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College graduate cadets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met on Thursday in the building of the Police College with the cadets of the US and Canada, who completed their studies in the college this year 2023.

The meeting was in the presence of Wilson Aramplus, Commander of Operations of the New York Police Department.

Sheikh Saif congratulated the cadets on their graduation and distinction, as he exchanged conversations with them about their studies in the Police College and the police sciences they received.

The Minister also discussed with the Special Operations Commander of the New York Police ways to strengthen the existing and distinguished relations between the UAE Ministry of Interior and the New York Police.

The meeting was attended by Lt. Gen. Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Maj. Gen. Dr. Jassim Muhammad Al Marzooqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior, Maj. Gen. Sheikh Mohamed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director of the Security and Ports Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, Brig. Gen. Walid Al Shamsi, Commander of the Police College, as well as a number of officers.