UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Meets US, Canada Police College Graduate Cadets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College graduate cadets

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met on Thursday in the building of the Police College with the cadets of the US and Canada, who completed their studies in the college this year 2023.

The meeting was in the presence of Wilson Aramplus, Commander of Operations of the New York Police Department.

Sheikh Saif congratulated the cadets on their graduation and distinction, as he exchanged conversations with them about their studies in the Police College and the police sciences they received.

The Minister also discussed with the Special Operations Commander of the New York Police ways to strengthen the existing and distinguished relations between the UAE Ministry of Interior and the New York Police.

The meeting was attended by Lt. Gen. Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Maj. Gen. Dr. Jassim Muhammad Al Marzooqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior, Maj. Gen. Sheikh Mohamed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director of the Security and Ports Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, Brig. Gen. Walid Al Shamsi, Commander of the Police College, as well as a number of officers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Canada UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi New York

Recent Stories

Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's ..

Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup

11 minutes ago
 NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in ..

NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in AJK: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..

11 minutes ago
 UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding ..

UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding Members Unhelpful in Search fo ..

11 minutes ago
 One in 10 Homes in Quake-Hit Turkish Areas Collaps ..

One in 10 Homes in Quake-Hit Turkish Areas Collapsed, Irreparable - Urbanization ..

11 minutes ago
 Berlin Has Not Banned Siemens From Equipment Suppl ..

Berlin Has Not Banned Siemens From Equipment Supplies to Rosatom's Akkuyu NPP - ..

11 minutes ago
 DR Congo launches voter registration in violence-t ..

DR Congo launches voter registration in violence-torn east

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.