Saif Bin Zayed Meets Winners Of ‘Mother Of The Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 11:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Chairman of Baniyas sports and Cultural Club, met with the Baniyas Women’s Team, after their third consecutive victory in the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship Cup.
The meeting was attended by the team’s technical and administrative staff, along with several members of the Baniyas Sports and Cultural Club’s board of Directors.
H.H. Sheikh Saif congratulated the players and coaches on their efforts and this new achievement and urged them to continue training to compete not only in local championships but also to shine and elevate the UAE’s presence on international platforms by representing the national teams.
Also in attendance were Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Chairman of the Club's Board of Directors; Brigadier Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of Baniyas Sports and Cultural Club; Salem Nayef Al Kathiri, Chairman of the Club’s Sports Games Company, and several club officials.
The Baniyas Women’s Team secured a total of 49 medals, comprising 24 gold, 15 silver, and 10 bronze. The team includes 64 players across five age groups, starting with the adult category for women, the under-18 category for young women, and junior categories for girls under 16, 14, and 12.
The tournament showcased high technical standards, with Baniyas Club players delivering strong performances, demonstrating advanced skills, and proving their competence and training capabilities. It featured intense competition against other national teams, reflecting the progress of women’s jiu-jitsu in the UAE.
Baniyas Sports and Cultural Club continues to excel in jiu-jitsu for both genders, train athletes to high standards, invest in emerging talent, and prepare players to represent the UAE in international competitions.
