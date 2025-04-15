Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

- Home
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 12:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Ulan Karypbekov, Director of the State Agency for Vehicle and Driver Registration at the Cabinet of Ministers of the friendly Kyrgyz Republic.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two friendly countries regarding the recognition and replacement of driving licenses issued by the UAE and Kyrgyzstan, and their replacement without the need for theoretical and practical tests.
This will facilitate the movement of driving license holders from both countries during their stay or visit.
The MoU was signed on behalf of the UAE by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, and on behalf of the Kyrgyz Republic by Ulan Karebekov, Director of the State Agency for Vehicle and Driver Registration.
