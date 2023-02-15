Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2023 held in Dubai, met with Eric Anderson, Global General Counsel of TikTok company affiliated with ByteDance and responsible for global legal, trust, safety and intellectual property affairs.

Sheikh Zayed discussed with the guest ways to strengthen relations and exchange experiences in the fields of technology, where the necessity of joint international action was emphasised in order to enhance the protection of modern applications and digital technologies.