UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Meets With Home Affairs Minister Of Bangladesh At Expo 2020 Dubai

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 01:15 AM

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2022) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met today with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh, Asaduzzaman Khan, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Saif and Khan visited the pavilion of Bangladesh at the expo.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance ties and cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the security and policing spheres. They also tackled a number of issues of mutual interest.

In a related context, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and Khan toured the pavilion that is situated in the Sustainability District.

They learned about its exhibits through interactive screens that display part of the country's cultural and history, its growing economic capabilities, development journey, and its vision as well as achievements.

The meeting and the visit were attended by Mohammed Abu Zafar, Ambassador of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to the UAE; a number of officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs of Bangladesh, and several senior Emirati officials at the Ministry of Interior.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bangladesh Dubai Visit 2020

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

2 hours ago
 Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be establ ..

Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be established: Dr Yasmin

43 minutes ago
 Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

43 minutes ago
 How world's most precise clock could transform fun ..

How world's most precise clock could transform fundamental physics

43 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve lif ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve life standard of masses: Farrukh ..

43 minutes ago
 UK to offer Covid vaccine to all children aged 5-1 ..

UK to offer Covid vaccine to all children aged 5-11

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>