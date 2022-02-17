Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2022) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met today with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh, Asaduzzaman Khan, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Saif and Khan visited the pavilion of Bangladesh at the expo.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance ties and cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the security and policing spheres. They also tackled a number of issues of mutual interest.

In a related context, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and Khan toured the pavilion that is situated in the Sustainability District.

They learned about its exhibits through interactive screens that display part of the country's cultural and history, its growing economic capabilities, development journey, and its vision as well as achievements.

The meeting and the visit were attended by Mohammed Abu Zafar, Ambassador of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to the UAE; a number of officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs of Bangladesh, and several senior Emirati officials at the Ministry of Interior.