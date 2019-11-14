UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Meets With Italian Interior Minister In Rome

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:15 PM

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met on Thursday Italy's Minister of Interior Luciana Lamorgese in Rome.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, especially in the security and policing fields and also tackled ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries in this domain.

