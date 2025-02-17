Saif Bin Zayed Meets With Kuwaiti Minister Of Defence In Tunisia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 12:45 AM
TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al Sabah, Minister of Defence of the State of Kuwait, on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, held in Tunisia.
The meeting discussed various topics related to strengthening the existing relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support joint Arab action. They also exchanged views on current regional and international developments, their impact on the Arab region’s security environment, and the most pressing security challenges.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of Interior in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Representative to Arab League in Tuni ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Jordanian Interior Minister in Tunisia
Dubai’s strategic vision for global business leadership showcased at ‘Dubai ..
International Defence Conference 2025 explores key challenges, opportunities in ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race at ..
UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging Market Economies
Bahrain's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muslim Council of Elders discuss ..
Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia3 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia3 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia18 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of Interior in Tunisia18 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Representative to Arab League in Tunisia18 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Jordanian Interior Minister in Tunisia33 minutes ago
-
Dubai’s strategic vision for global business leadership showcased at ‘Dubai Rising’ Conference33 minutes ago
-
International Defence Conference 2025 explores key challenges, opportunities in global defence secto ..1 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race at Al Marmoom Conservat ..2 hours ago
-
UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging Market Economies2 hours ago
-
Bahrain's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muslim Council of Elders discuss preparations for Int ..2 hours ago
-
Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years3 hours ago