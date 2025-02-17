Open Menu

Saif Bin Zayed Meets With Kuwaiti Minister Of Defence In Tunisia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 12:45 AM

Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al Sabah, Minister of Defence of the State of Kuwait, on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, held in Tunisia.

The meeting discussed various topics related to strengthening the existing relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support joint Arab action. They also exchanged views on current regional and international developments, their impact on the Arab region’s security environment, and the most pressing security challenges.

