UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Meets With Minister Of Internal Affairs Of Liberia

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Saif bin Zayed meets with Minister of Internal Affairs of Liberia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has met with Varney A. Sirleaf, Minister of Internal Affairs of Liberia.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed several issues of mutual interest, in addition to ways of enhancing cooperation between their two countries in the fields of police and security.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Resources and Support Service; and a number of officers.

