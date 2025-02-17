Open Menu

Saif Bin Zayed Meets With Portuguese Minister Of Interior In Tunisia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 12:30 AM

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Margarida Blasco, Minister of Interior of the Portuguese Republic, who is participating as a guest in the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers held in Tunisia.

H.H. Lt.

General Sheikh Saif discussed with the Portuguese Minister a number of topics related to enhancing bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Portugal in the security and police fields. They also exchanged views and emphasised the importance of Arab-European relations and ways to develop them in the areas of combating crimes in all their forms, and the need to enhance the exchange of expertise and knowledge for safer societies.

