Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Mali

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has met with Prime Minister of Mali Boubou Cisse.

Malian Minister of Security and Civil Protection, Salif Traore and the accompanying delegation attended the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, especially in the policing and security domains and ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaiaili, Head of the Institutional Development Council at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Mohammed Hamid Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Office of His Highness the Minister of Interior.

Also present were several officers from the ministry and members of the Malian Prime Minister’s accompanying delegation.