Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new centre for learning, dialogue and the practice of faith

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2023) The Abrahamic Family House, a new centre for learning, dialogue, and the practice of faith located in the Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi, was officially inaugurated on Thursday by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Encompassing three separate houses of worship – a mosque, a church, and a synagogue – as well as shared spaces for gathering and dialogue, it will welcome visitors from 1st March 2023.

Rooted in the UAE’s values of bringing people and cultures together, the Abrahamic Family House embodies the diversity of Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE, home to vibrant multicultural communities of various faiths. The project was inspired by the principles in the Document on Human Fraternity, signed by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the Abrahamic Family House, said, "The Abrahamic Family House is symbolic of the UAE’s long-standing values of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence – values embodied by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed. The centre will be a platform for learning and dialogue, a model of coexistence set against the backdrop of the multiculturalism and diversity of our nation, where more than 200 nationalities live peacefully side-by-side.

We hope that the Abrahamic Family House will inspire youth everywhere, as we highlight our common humanity and work towards the creation of a more peaceful world for generations to come.”

At the Abrahamic Family House, visitors are invited to participate in religious services, guided tours, celebrations, and opportunities to explore faith. Each of the dedicated houses of worship, the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque, His Holiness Francis Church, and Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue, has space for observers, and daily guided tours will show visitors features of the design pertinent to the practices and traditions of each faith.

His Eminence Professor Mohammed Al Mahrasawi, Co-Chair of Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, and former President of Al-Azhar University, said, “The Abrahamic Family House is a true reflection of the provisions of the Document on Human Fraternity, which calls for ensuring peaceful coexistence. It is a testament to the vision of the United Arab Emirates and its leaders toward promoting interfaith dialogue and peace among all.

The Abrahamic Family House is a model of coexistence, reconciliation, and mutual respect for the sake of mankind.”

Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, President of The Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue of The Holy See, said, “The Abrahamic Family House is a concrete example for people of different religions, cultures, traditions, and beliefs to return to the essential: love of neighbour. This will be a place which promotes dialogue and mutual respect, and acts in the service of human fraternity as we walk the paths of peace together.”

Sir Ephraim Mirvis, Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, said, “On this historic day, we have gathered to celebrate this remarkable monument to loving kindness - the Abrahamic Family House. From today onwards, let us use this extraordinary sacred site to promote harmony and peace. In a world in which differences can separate us, let us say here that our shared values shall exist for the sake of our universal aspirations.”

The complex’s central forum functions as a visitor experience centre, where an immersive exhibition will introduce visitors to the Abrahamic Family House and invite reflection on the three faiths. The space will host discussions, forums, and conferences that promote understanding, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence. The shared garden is another space for gathering, learning, and conversation for members of diverse faith communities and visitors of all beliefs.

The three houses of worship are of equal stature and share external dimensions, and have been designed by Sir David Adjaye, of Adjaye Associates, to respect the architectural codes and individualism of each faith. Each takes the form of a cube that is 30 metres deep, 30 metres wide, and 30 metres tall.

The mosque, church, and synagogue will provide faith communities with an environment of profound beauty and tranquillity. This will allow them to participate in religious services, listen to recitals of holy scripture and prayers, and experience sacred rituals. The Abrahamic Family House will also offer a dynamic series of educational and faith-based programmes and events, as well as initiatives for young people, that promote the exchange of knowledge and interfaith collaboration.

Following an inauguration ceremony on 16th February 2023, the houses will be consecrated, after which worshippers will be welcome to come and practice their faith. Access to the forum and guided tours will be available to visitors from 1st March 2023.