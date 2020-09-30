Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak offer funeral prayers for Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, alongside Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah of Kuwait, attended the funeral prayers of the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

Also in attendance were a number of high-ranking Sheikhs and princes from the family of the deceased and delegations from Arab and Islamic countries.

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif expressed his sincere condolences to Sheikh Nawaf and the family of the deceased on the death of Sheikh Sabah, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon him and grant Al Sabah family and the brotherly people of Kuwait patience and solace.

Sheikh Saif, accompanied by Sheikh Nahyan, had arrived in Kuwait to offer condolences, where he was received upon his arrival at Kuwait International Airport by Anas Al-Saleh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Minister of State for Kuwaiti Cabinet Affairs.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad's body was laid to its final resting place.