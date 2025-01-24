Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among national institutions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Muqrin Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation among national institutions through an integrated framework that strengthens security achievements and advances them in line with the leadership’s vision for sustaining safety and stability in the UAE.

The meeting also discussed a number of topics related to enhancing coordination and joint action to achieve strategic goals and foster protection and community safety.