- Home
- Middle East
- Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among national institutions
Saif Bin Zayed, National Guard Commander Discuss Enhancing Cooperation Among National Institutions
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 05:03 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Muqrin Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard.
The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation among national institutions through an integrated framework that strengthens security achievements and advances them in line with the leadership’s vision for sustaining safety and stability in the UAE.
The meeting also discussed a number of topics related to enhancing coordination and joint action to achieve strategic goals and foster protection and community safety.
Recent Stories
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..
EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF
Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..
United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement
MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme
Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 1
More Stories From Middle East
-
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector1 minute ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference1 minute ago
-
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 20251 minute ago
-
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among national institutions2 minutes ago
-
EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons2 minutes ago
-
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration2 minutes ago
-
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced2 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF2 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in Davos2 minutes ago
-
United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement3 minutes ago
-
MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme3 minutes ago
-
Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 13 minutes ago