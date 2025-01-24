Open Menu

Saif Bin Zayed, National Guard Commander Discuss Enhancing Cooperation Among National Institutions

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 05:03 PM

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among national institutions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Muqrin Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation among national institutions through an integrated framework that strengthens security achievements and advances them in line with the leadership’s vision for sustaining safety and stability in the UAE.

The meeting also discussed a number of topics related to enhancing coordination and joint action to achieve strategic goals and foster protection and community safety.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

1 minute ago
 UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

1 minute ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

2 minutes ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

2 minutes ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

2 minutes ago
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

2 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

2 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discus ..

Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..

2 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint stat ..

United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement

3 minutes ago
 MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Progr ..

MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme

3 minutes ago
 Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from F ..

Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 1

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East