Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Fatimah Jumaa Al Kaabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has offered condolences on the death of Fatimah Jumaa Al Kaabi, mother of Lt. General (Retired) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Saif expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in peace.