AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has offered his condolences to Abdullah Amin Al Shurafa, Advisor at the Diwan of the Ruler of Ajman, on the death of his wife.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, and citizens also offered their condolences.