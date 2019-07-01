UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saif Bin Zayed Offers Condolences On Death Of Abdullah Al Shurafa's Wife

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:15 PM

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdullah Al Shurafa's wife

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has offered his condolences to Abdullah Amin Al Shurafa, Advisor at the Diwan of the Ruler of Ajman, on the death of his wife.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, and citizens also offered their condolences.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ajman Wife Family

Recent Stories

Govt to issue license to social media tour operato ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS wins Rs 300m Canadian funding to develop alte ..

7 minutes ago

A significant majority of Pakistanis (65%) report ..

7 minutes ago

Shabwa district sees opening of new solar-powered ..

15 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh visits headquarters of Arabian Radi ..

30 minutes ago

Tolerance Bulletin: UAE entrenched its stature as ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.