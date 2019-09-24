UrduPoint.com
Saif Bin Zayed Offers Condolences On Death Of Abdullah Al Hashemi

Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:15 PM

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdullah Al Hashemi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has offered his condolences on the death of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hashemi.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Saif expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace.

