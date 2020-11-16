Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) As part of the Arab vision for digital economy, which is constantly followed up and supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Monday opened Seamless 2020, a dynamic summit and large scale exhibition bringing together the converging worlds of ecommerce, retail, payments, Fintech and digital identity.

Under the patronage of the League of Arab States (LAS) and in the presence of its Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboulgheit, the event runs at Dubai World Trade Center from 16 to 17 November and is organised by Terrapinn, a global events company.

Sheikh Saif attended the opening session which featured a film on the efforts made to develop the Arab digital economy, through digital transformation in the areas of digital identity services, e-government, e-commerce, etc., and listened to speeches addressing the issue.

The inauguration was attended by . Abdullah bin Touq bin Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs , Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Raul Neama, the Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade, Hussam Zaki, Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League, Head of the Office of the Secretary General of the Arab League and Dr Ali Mohamed El-Khoury, Advisor to the Council of Arab Economic Unity and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Arab Federation for Digital Economy, Dr.

Ahmed Alkhosht, President of Cairo University, and a large number of Arab delegations, government officials and digital economy.

After attending the plenary session, Sheikh Saif made a tour of the exhibition to discover the latest technology of digital governance, identity, payments, ecommerce, retail and financial technology.

During his inaugural address, the Secretary-General of LAS expressed his heartfelt respect to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his continuous support of the strategies of ecommerce in the Arab world, and his appreciation of the UAE role and commitment to the development and progress of the Arab world, namely by promoting the culture of excellence, innovation and continuous modernisation. He also extended his thanks and gratitude to H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior for his keen and close follow-up of this key issue.

Two initiatives were launched during the conference: The Arabic Indicator of Ecommerce and LAS Digital Initiative. Both initiatives promote Arab cooperation in the field of ecommerce.

The conference also witnessed the signing of an MOU between Arab Economic Union Council and Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University for the launch and foundation of the e-University, which represents a pioneering Arab project that targets benefiting of modern technology and utilising it in academic learning to pave the way to the future of education based on technology.