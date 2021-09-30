UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Opens Seamless Middle East 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:15 PM

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, inaugurated on Wednesday the Conference and Exhibition on Digital Economy Technologies (Seamless 2021), in the presence of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League.

The event, sponsored by the Arab League and organised by Terrapinn, took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on 29th and 30th, 2021.

The conference came as part of the Joint Arab Vision for the Digital Economy announced in Abu Dhabi in December 2018, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Participants in the event included a number of international institutions and organisations, such as Harvard University, the UN and the World Bank.

Sheikh Saif attended the event's opening ceremony and watched with the attendees a documentary on the efforts made to develop the Arab world's digital economy and the initiatives and projects enhancing these efforts.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif and Aboul Gheit went on a tour of the exhibition, held on the sidelines of the Arab Digital Economy Technologies Conference, during which they were briefed on the latest tech solutions in electronic and digital payments, e-commerce, retail, fintech, digital identity and banking sectors.

During the event, the Arab Federation for Digital Economy announced its strategic initiative, The Arab Digital Economy Award, which covers topics of digital payments, financial technology (Fintech), digital currencies, e-commerce, artificial intelligence and block chain technology.

The Federation also launched an initiative to establish advanced data centres across the Arab region. One of the flagship initiatives launched under the Joint Arab Vision for the Digital Economy, it aims to enable developing Arab countries to develop digital infrastructure, develop and manage cloud services to drive their digital transformation in all economic sectors, reduce capital and operational expenditures and provide alternative solutions to cut down energy consumption and provide hosting solutions.

