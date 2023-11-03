Open Menu

Saif Bin Zayed Raises UAE Flag At Ministry Of Interior To Mark UAE Flag Day

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Saif bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ministry of Interior to mark UAE Flag Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today attended the UAE Flag Day celebration, organised by the Ministry of Interior at its headquarters.

Celebrating pride in the UAE's most important symbol of unity and belonging, the ceremony began with the performance of the UAE national anthem, during which H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif raised the UAE flag.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Interior, and a number of high-ranking officials and officers from the ministry, police and civil forces, and heads of local departments.

