Saif Bin Zayed Receives Australian Minister For Home Affairs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 09:45 PM

Saif bin Zayed receives Australian Minister for Home Affairs

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met on Saturday with Australian Minister for Home Affairs, Peter Dutton and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, especially in the policing and security fields and ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries in these domains.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Obaid Al Hairi Salem Al Ketbi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Security and Military Affairs; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al-Khaili, Chairman of the Institutional Development Council at the Ministry of Interior; a number of officers and the accompanying delegation of Australian Minister for Home Affairs.

