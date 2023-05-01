UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Receives Curaçao PM

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today received Gilmar Pesas, Prime Minister of Curaçao, a Dutch Caribbean island, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues of mutual concern, most notably in security and police areas, as well as ways of boosting the cooperation between the UAE and Curaçao.

