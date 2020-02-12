Saif bin Zayed receives Dubai Police team that successfully conducted anti-drug operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, received the investigating team from the General Department of Anti-Narcotics of Dubai Police, in the presence of Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in appreciation to their successful efforts during their latest national anti-drug operation.

Major General Al Marri said the latest specialised operation carried out by the team, was one of the country’s most successful anti-drug operation against one of the largest captagone smuggling syndicates in the world.

The operation was successfully completed due to the cooperation between relevant authorities, leading to the confiscation of 35,755,000 captagone pills, weighing 5.656 tonnes, which were intended to be re-exported to an Arab country, he added.

The operation, known as "Pule2," led to the arrest of four Arabs belonging to a drug-smuggling gang controlled by a mastermind based in a Eurasian country.